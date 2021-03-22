Mammootty's New Movie 'One' Release Date Announced; Actor Shares New Poster

Mollywood star Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, better known as Mammootty, is all set to be seen as Kadakkal in One. Mammootty-starrer film is a political thriller. Ever since the release of the poster for the movie, fans have been highly anticipating One release date to be announced.

On March 22, 2021, Mammootty took to his Twitter account to announce the release date of his movie One. In his tweet, Mammootty wrote that Kadakkal would take charge from March 26, 2021. The movie was initially set to be released in May 2020 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the poster, the main character, CM Kadakkal, played Mammootty, can be seen addressing the members of the Parliament. He holds up his index finger with a stern expression on his face. He is dressed in a simple manner with a white Khadi button-up shirt, a watch on his wrist, and his hair and moustache combed in a neat manner.

Mammootty announces 'One' release date

Netizens took to the comment section to express their excitement towards the new movie. Many shared their eagerness to watch the new movie as they commented: "Waiting". Fans were quick to drops hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. Many also replied with, "March 26" followed by fire emojis to show their support and excitement to watch the new movie.

All the best ikka, love from lalettan fanâ¤ï¸ — praveen kk (@praveen88105479) March 22, 2021

Kadakkal Chandran to take charge from March 26th#OneMovie pic.twitter.com/v1dxhmwA0W — Faväz ðŸ¦‹ (@Favas_dezuza) March 22, 2021

Mammootty's upcoming movie One's cast

While Mammootty plays the lead character of Kadakkal Chandran, Siddique, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Murali Gopy in pivotal roles. Murali Gopy will play the antagonist, Marampalli Jayanandhan, who is the leader of the opposing party. Joju George will play the secretary of the party named Babychan and Siddique will be seen as K. C. Jayakumar, the spokesperson of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Nimisha Sajayan will be playing Lathika, CM Kadakkal's sister.

The movie's trailer was released on March 17, 2021, and has crossed more than 2 million views. The plot of the movie will focus on the life of CM Kadakkal, who is well-respected for his power in the political world, according to the movie's trailer. The movie will also show how a politician's life and perspectives evolve after earning a title in the government.