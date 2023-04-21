Mammootty's Mother Fathima Ismail Dies At 93 Due To Age-related Ailments

Malayalam movie star Mammootty's mother, Fathima Ismail, died on Friday at a private hospital here, family sources. She was 93. Fathima was under treatment for age-related ailments and is survived by the actor and his five siblings.

Hundreds, including celebrities and senior politicians, thronged the house of Mammootty here to pay their last respect to the actor's mother. CPI(M) state secretary, MV Govindan and Minister V N Vasavan met Mammootty and offered their condolences. Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to condole the demise.

"Spoke to @mammukka this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss." Tharoor tweeted. The last rites were held in the Juma Masjid at Chembu near Kochi.

Spoke to ⁦@mammukka⁩ this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss. pic.twitter.com/s7ThIIb8lz — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2023

Several fans of the Malayalam superstar took to social media to offer their condolences. While one fan commented, “Mother Of #Mammootty Aswell Grandma Of #DulquerSalmaan Passed Away. RIP.” Another said, “Deepest condolences to you and family for losing your beloved Mother #Mammootty.” Check out the tweets below.

#Mammootty 's mother passes away

Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/gc6hspYTiQ — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) April 21, 2023

#Mammootty's mother Fatima Ismail passes away at 93🥀



‘We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.’@mammukka pic.twitter.com/QnmlJx9cyz — 𓆩Moshi𓆪 🦋 (@MoshiHere) April 21, 2023

Mammootty’s mother reporetdly passed away in the wee hours of April 21. Fathima Ismail was known for her comforting and “lady-next-door” personality. She was also said to be popular in her village Chembu, which is located near Kochi. Her last rites were held at the Chembu Muslim Jamath Mosque.

(With PTI inputs)