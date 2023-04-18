Agent Trailer Out; Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty Are Fierce And Out For Blood

The trailer for Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty starrer Agent was shared by the makers on April 18. There have been several re-shoots of the film and it was delayed various times in the past, owing to the pandemic. Now, Agent is all set to hit the big screens on April 28. The theatrical trailer was released during a launch event in Kakinada, Hyderabad. In the film, Akhil plays the role of a spy and is on hunt. He is joined by Mammootty, as the fierce duo take on the underworld.

Agent’s trailer gives a glimpse into what the film is all about. It is action packed and will show Akhil in a never-seen-before avatar. He isseen performing dangerous stunts as he kills the bad guys. In his endeavour of taking down the underworld, he joins forces with the intelligence agencies. Check out the trailer of Agent here.



In the film, Dino Morea plays the antagonist. He showcases his ruthless side and is seen slicing the heads of people, as blood spatters. His character will be pitted against Akhil's in the film and it will be interesting to witness who comes on top. Aditionally, there is also Akhil's romantic track with Sakshi Vaidya in Agent. They are seen sharing some mushy moments on-screen.

Agent's crew

The story of Agent is written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor of the film. Avinash Kolla has handled the art department. Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film which is due for release on April 28. Agent is directed by Surender Reddy. The action film will be a pan-India release in various languages. Akhil's fans will be eagerly waiting for the release.