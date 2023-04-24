Mani Ratnam Credits SS Rajamouli's Baahubali For Ponniyin Selvan Franchise

Mani Ratnam recently attended a promotional event for his upcoming directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2. At the event, he thanked filmmaker SS Rajamouli. He further said that Rajamouli's directorial Baahubali paved a way for Ponniyin Selvan.

During the media interaction, Mani Ratnam said that he owes a big thanks to the RRR director. While giving the reason for the same he said, "I’ve said this before and I’m saying this again. I want to thank Rajamouli. If Baahubali was not made. And not made in two parts. Ponniyin Selvan would not have been made. So we owe him a big thanks. He opened a huge passage for a lot of Indian history to be converted into films.” Ratnam added that he called SS Rajamouli and told him that if he hadn't made Baahubali, there had been no Ponniyin Selvan. Moreover, he explained that Baahubali created a path for him to mount PS in two parts as it "gave confidence to the entire industry to do historical projects."

About Ponniyin Selvan

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam failed two times while making Ponniyin Selvan. He tried to make the film in 1994 and 2011 but both times his project failed to execute as planned. After two failed attempts, he finally made the film. The first part of the film was released in 2022. It became the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu and made a profit of Rs. 500 crore at the box office.

The second part is all set to hit the theatres on April 28. In the movie, Jayam Ravi is essaying the role of Prince Arulmozhivarman. Apart from him, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aiswarya Lekshmi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Karthi are in prominent roles. Recently, the makers of the film revealed that Kamal Haasan will reprise his role as the narrator in the upcoming film.