Ponniyin Selvan 2 Makers Surprise Fans, Announce THIS Actor's Role In The Mani Ratnam Film

Ponniyin Selvan 2 or PS2 is all set to release on April 28. Ahead of its release, the makers of the movie have surprised fans with a delightful revelation. In a new introduction video of the movie, actor Kamal Haasan seems to be playing an integral role.

Kamal Haasan has voiced the upcoming Ponniyin Selvan 2 movie. The Indian 2 actor will reprise his role as the narrator of the movie. Ponniyin Selvan part one was also narrated by Kamal Haasan. As soon as the new video was unveiled, fans of the videos rushed to the comment section to show their excitement.

The PS2 production company, Lyca Productions broke the news of Kamal Hasaan’s involvement in the movie in an official tweet. The tweet carried the link to the movie’s new intro video. The tweet read, “Your guesses are correct - it's our @ikamalhaasan sir! Here is the exclusive video you've been waiting for!”

The Ponniyin Selvan 2 new intro video showed a brief recap of what happened in the first part of the movie. Apart from the recap, the clip also shows highlights from the Ponniyin Selvan 2 movie. With the new clip released, fans are waiting in anticipation of the release of the film.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan movie’s sequel is all set to release on April 28. The Ponniyin Selvan saga is Mani Ratnam’s adaptation of Kalki’s novel of the same name. PS 2 is reportedly a prequel as well as a sequel to the first instalment. It retains the majority of the primary cast.

The Ponniyin Selvan 2 cast includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi and Kamal Haasan. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. Editing is by Sreekar Prakash and Ravi Varman is the cinematographer. The movie is said to be a lifelong dream of director Mani Ratnam, who attempted the make the movie first in the late 80s but eventually realised it in 2019.