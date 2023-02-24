Mani Ratnam Says SS Rajamouli's Baahubali Inspired Ponniyin Selvan

South Indian director Mani Ratnam gave props to RRR director SS Rajamouli for being the inspiration behind his film Ponniyin Selvan. Both SS Rajamouli and Mani Ratnam were part of a conversation, where they spoke about different aspects of their careers and experiences. After being asked about who influenced Mani Ratnam the most, the director pointed towards SS Rajamouli.

The iconic directors sat together during a panel at the South India Media and Entertainment Summit. In the panel, hosted by actor Anu Haasan, both Rajamouli and Ratnam were asked several questions by the audience. Ratnam, while responding to a question, said that SS Rajamouli inspired him through Baahubali.

The director went on to explain that he was confused as to how he might go about making his film Ponniyin Selvan for many years. However, when Baahubali came out, it told the story in two parts, which cleared up the way for Mani Ratnam.

I think, Rajamouli. I will tell you why. You know… I have been wanting to make this film called Ponniyin Selvan for years, and I could not find a way, till Baahubali came. The one huge thing it did was… it came in two parts. That you can tell a story in two parts and keep the audience glued. It just opened my… you know… possibility of me making the film. If Baahubali hadn’t come in two parts, I wouldn’t have been able to make Ponniyin Selvan. So, thank you very much.

SS Rajamouli reacted to the compliment by showing his surprise. He said that Mani Ratnam’s praise turned out to be “the biggest compliment” the director has ever received.

Baahubali was released in two parts, both of which turned out to be massively successful. SS Rajamouli then shifted his focus to RRR, which is successful even on a global level. The film’s single, Naatu Naatu, is currently in line for an Oscar win at the Oscars 2023.