Manju Warrier Films Where She Stepped Out Of Her Forte & Experimented With Her Characters

Manju Warrier is a celebrated veteran actor who has been working in the Malayalam film industry since the early 2000s. She has worked in a variety of films in the last few years, most of which have been received extremely well by the fans. The actor does not shy away from experimenting with her roles and some of her films are proof of how versatile and self-challenging she is, as an artist. Have a look at the list here.

Manju Warrier’s unique role-selections

1. Jo And The Boy

Jo And The Boy is a comedy-drama film that hit the theatres in 2015. The plot of the film revolves around a lady named Jo who finds inspiration in a kid. She aims at becoming an animator and even quit her job to pursue her dreams. The film has been directed by Rojin Thomas and features Sanoop Santhosh and Pearle Maaney, amongst others.

2. Aami

Aami is a drama film that hit the theatres in 2018. The plot of this film revolves around the life of Kamala Suraiya, who was lovingly called Madhavi Kutty. She was a renowned writer from Punnayurkulam in Thrissur, who lived an extraordinary life despite various obstacles. The film stars actors like Anoop Menon and Tovino Thomas in key roles.

3. How Old Are You

How Old Are You is a drama film which hit the theatres in 2014. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a middle-aged woman who is trying to change her life and fly off to Ireland. The film showcases Manju Warrier as an ordinary, strong, and driven Indian woman who tries to take control of her life.

4. Rani Padmini

Rani Padmini is a 2015 film that celebrates womanhood and their unique bonds with each other. The plot of the film revolves around two women with polarizing personalities who grow fond of each other, over time. The film has been directed by Aashiq Abu and stars Rima Kallingal and Sreenath Basi in key roles.

4. The Preist

The Preist is a thriller film which released in the year 2021. The plot of the film revolves around a series of mysterious suicides and the efforts that go into solving them. It stars Mammootty in the lead role, alongside Manju Warrier and Nikhila Vimal. The film, The Preist, has been directed by Jofin T Chacko and was well-received amongst the people.

IMAGE: MANJU WARRIOR INSTAGRAM

