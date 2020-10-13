Manju Warrier Talks About Cyber Abuse & Misuse Of Freedom Of Expression: 'Has To Stop'

Recently, Mollywood actor Manju Warrier took to her Instagram handle to speak about the cyber abuse people face and urged fans to ‘#refusetheabuse’. Sharing a video addressing the issue, Manju Warrier spoke about how freedom of expression can be misused. The actor shared her message in Malayalam and the message is roughly translated here.

Manju Warrier's post

In the video, Manju Warrier says, "India is the biggest democracy in the world. Our country’s biggest feature is its’ freedom of expression, but up to what level these opinions can be expressed? A small section of society is misusing this privilege. However, the people who oppose this attitude are often slammed and personal attacks are launched against them.

She continues, "These attacks are mostly faced by women and this fact is undeniable. People often ignore these attacks, which further motivates the wrongdoers to continue on the same path. This has to stop. All of us, irrespective of our genders, should collectively stand united against online abuse and cyberbullying. If we remain silent, it will be wrong. Refuse the abuse.”

In her video, Manju Warrier wrote '#Refusetheabuse, #WCC'. WCC or Women in Cinema Collective is an organisation for women working in the Malayalam film industry. Reportedly, the organisation aims at the welfare of women in Malayalam cinema and was officially registered as a society on November 1, 2017.

On professional front

Manju Warrier was lauded for her performance in the much-acclaimed movie, How Old Are You?. Starring Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban and Amritha Anil in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of a lady, who rediscovers her lost charisma for the good of the society overcoming strong odds from a patriarchal society. Directed by Roshan Andrews, the much-loved movie is written by Sanjay and Bobby Sanjay. The movie also stars actors Kaniha, Lalu Alex and Sethu Lakshmi in prominent roles.

The actor will be next seen with Mammootty in the much-anticipated film, The Priest. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the movie is expected to release later this year. More so, the film also stars actors Sreenath Bhasi, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan and Ameya Mathew in the prominent roles.

