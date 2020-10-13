In Sushant Case, 'Spoke To Health Secretary On 5 Questions,' Says Swamy; Reveals Next Move

In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday informed that he has finished conversing with the Health Secretary on his five questions on the alleged AIIMS Team Report which a news channel claimed that Sushant case was according to autopsy report one of suicide. The Rajya Sabha MP said that the ministry was not kept in the loop so now "he will talk to concerned specialists."

I have finished conversing with the Health Secretary on my five questions on the alleged AIIMS Team Report which india Today claimed held the SSR case was according to autopsy report one of suicide. The Ministry was not kept in the loop so now I will talk to concerned specialists — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 13, 2020

Earlier, Subramanian Swamy wrote to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare seeking answers to queries after the selective AIIMS report leak. He raised questions to be addressed in the Standing Committee Meeting regarding the AIIMS team forensic examination of Bollywood actor Sushant Shing Rajput's death.

Through his letter, Swamy questioned the legitimacy of Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the AIIMS Forensic panel, in giving unofficial information to media. He has also asked if the seemingly conclusive findings by the AIIMS panel were based on post-mortem on the deceased actor's body and highlighted that since the body has been cremated, the reports had merely been an opinion based on the post-mortem conducted by Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

Sushant case reaches Parliamentary panel

He also asked if the AIIMS forensic team took the tampered evidence, hurried and truncated post-mortem and non-sealing of the crime scene into account before coming to the conclusion that the actor had died by suicide.

Following Republic's newsbreak, both CBI and AIIMS have issued statements not in any way corroborating Dr Sudhir Gupta's selective leaks, with the investigative agency making it clear that all angles including homicide are still on the cards. Moreover, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had also addressed the issue in a press conference where he revealed that Dr Sudhir Gupta had told him upon seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's post-death photos that it was strangulation and could not have been death by hanging. Shockingly, it emerged that Dr Sudhir Gupta was the very same doctor about whom Vikas Singh had spoken when he claimed weeks ago that an AIIMS doctor had looked at the photo and said it's '200% strangulation.'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

