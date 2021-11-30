'Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea': Grand Trailer Of Mohanlal's Period Saga Out; Watch

The entire film industry is hotly anticipating the grand release of the Mohanlal starrer 16th century period saga titled Maraikkayar: Arabikadalin Singam. The Telugu film is slated for a theatrically release on December 2 with the makers dropping exciting new posters and trailers to hype up the fans.

The latest addition to the list is the 'Grand trailer' that was dropped today providing an even closer glimpse into the actioner.

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea grand trailer

The grand trailer was dropped on November 30 fueling the anticipation of the fans with only two days remaining for its release. Proving to be a visual treat, the trailer gave a glimpse into the exceptional cinematic experience awaiting cine buffs. The movie is based on the life of the admiral of the fleet of the Zamorin of Calicut, Kunjali Marakkar IV. The trailer pledged a gripping showdown between the ultimate warrior and the tyranny of the Portuguese.

Megastar Mohanlal is set to play the lead role of Kunjali Marakkar IV along with actors like Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, and more seen in supporting roles. Directed by celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan, the film will mark his 46th collaboration with veteran actor Mohanlal. Also titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the film received critical acclaim even before its release.

It gained recognition at the 67th National Film Awards as it won awards for Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume. Additionally, it is also dubbed as the most expensive Malayalam film ever made with a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas while Roy C. J. and Santosh T. Kuruvilla serve as the co-producers. After facing several delays, the movie is set to release on December 2 in theatres across the world.

