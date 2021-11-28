'Marakkar': Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty Starrer's 3rd Teaser Out; Trailer To Release On Nov 30

Makers of Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea or Arabikadalinte Simham have released its third trailer, showcasing glimpses into the intense warfare. The film, which stars Mohanlal in the titular role, charts the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV and his battle against the Portuguese. The recently released clip, which comes as the war flick's third teaser, perfectly encapsulates the rage and anger ahead of the epic battle and also showcases glimpses of actors Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Nedumudi Venu and others.

Along with this, makers also revealed the trailer release date, which will come out on November 30, Tuesday. The film has faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will now be released on December 2.

Third teaser of Marakkar released

Taking to his Twitter handle today, director Priyadarshan unveiled the minute-long clip, which opens up with intense lightning and thunders as a fleet of ships marches forward. It then pans to myriad glimpses from the film, as the war takes over. The trailer has been released in four languages, namely- Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. Take a look.

Apart from the aforementioned cast, Marakker also stars notable actors like Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju, Mukesh, Siddique, and more. Mohanlal plays Kunjali Marakkar IV, the 16-century naval commander, who fought for the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion.

Made under a whopping budget of ₹100 crores, Marakkar is said to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made. Announcing the film's release date last week, Mohanlal wrote," It’s time to break the seal of that stunning surprise and we can’t contain the joy! You are about to experience one of the most marvellous visual treats in all its glory, from the place where its dashing frames deserve to be indulged in! The much-awaited 'Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham' to be released in Theatres worldwide on the 2nd of December, 2021! #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea[sic]."

Before its release, the film has achieved another remarkable feat at the 67th National Film Awards. It went onto bag awards under three categories, namely - Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design. Bankrolled Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas, it will mark its worldwide release next month.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MOHANLAL)