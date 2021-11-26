'Marakkar': Lyrical Video Of New Track 'Neeye En Thaaye' From Mohanal-starrer Out; WATCH

A new soulful track from superstar Mohanlal's upcoming period flick Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea has taken over the hearts of netizens. The track was released after the makers dropped its highly anticipated second teaser giving a closer look into the film. Check out the newly released lyrical video that has filed the netizens' anticipation ahead of its release.

The makers dropped a new lyrical video of the song titled Neeye En Thaaye with soulful lyrics and graceful rhythm. The video shared a closer look into Mohanlal's character Kunjali Marakkar IV and the vintage sets enhancing the authenticity of the historical flick. Singers Harishankar and Reshma Raghavendra breathed life into the lyrics provided by B K Hari Narayanan.

Marakkar: Neeye En Thaaye song

More on Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

Also titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the Malayalam period drama is set in the 16th century and based on the life of the admiral of the fleet of the Zamorin of Calicut, Kunjali Marakkar IV. After facing several setbacks during its release, Mohanlal announced the release date with great zeal by writing, "It’s time to break the seal of that stunning surprise and we can’t contain the joy! You are about to experience one of the most marvellous visual treats in all its glory, from the place where its dashing frames deserve to be indulged in! The much-awaited 'Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham' to be released in Theatres worldwide on the 2nd of December, 2021! #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea[sic]."

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features notable actors like Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh and more. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas while Roy C. J. and Santosh T. Kuruvilla serve as the co-producers. The film was scheduled to release on August 12 this year, however, it was postponed owing to the prevailing conditions of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The film won three awards at the 67th National Film Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume. According to various reports, the film is made on the budget of Rs 100 crore and touted as the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

(Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial)