Marathi Actor Ravindra Mahajani, 77, Found Dead In His Apartment In Pune

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, 77, was found dead in his apartment in Pune this morning. Known for his work in Marathi films, the late actor had also featured in several Gujarati and Hindi movies. Ravindra Mahajani is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. Reportedly, the actor had died two to three days before his mortal remains were found.

His son, Gashmeer Mahajani, is also an actor.

His last theatrical release was the 2019 film Panipat, in which he acted alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Ravindra Mahajani's untimely demise

For the past few months, Mahajani had been living alone in a rented flat on the outskirts of Pune. It was only when neighbours started complaining about a foul smell emanating from the apartment that the police were alerted. His son Gashmeer Mahajani was unaware of his father's passing, but he was later informed.

Ravindra Mahajani's shining career

Born in Belgaum, Ravindra Mahajani began his acting journey with the film Saat Hindustani, in which he portrayed the role of a police inspector. His breakthrough came with the 1974 film Jhunj, directed by Kiran Shantaram. The success of this project opened doors to further achievements in his career. Some notable films in his extensive body of work include Aaram Haram Hai, Lakshmi, Lakshmi Chi Pawlam, Devata, Gondhalat Gandal, and Mumbai Cha Faujdaar. He continued acting in films until 2019, appearing in Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.