Mark Antony Box Office Collection Day 8: Film Day Away From Crossing ₹50 Crore Mark

Mark Antony, starring Vishal, is standing steady at the box office even after a week's release. Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film earned Rs 3.1 crore on its seventh day, taking the first-week collection to ₹46.85 crore. Now, adding the eight-day collection, the film is likely to enter ₹50 crore club towards the end of the day (September 23).

Apart from Vishal, the film also features Silk Smitha and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles.

Mark Antony is based on themes of time travel and the gangster code.

Mark Antony to cross ₹50 crore mark

As per the early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹3 crores on its first day of the second-week collection at the box office. Adding the day eighth collection, the total now stands at ₹49.85 crores. Seeing the collection, it seems the film will surpass ₹50 crore mark by today (Saturday, September 23). However, we will have to wait for the collection report as it will be released tomorrow.

Most of its collection has come from Tamil Nadu, where the overall occupancy was 20.22 per cent on Friday, September 22, as per Sacnilk.

More about Mark Antony

The film focuses on a gang that is high on discipline, especially when it comes to treating women. With an honour code, they proceed and chance upon the machine from an inventor which allows them to communicate from past to present. Everything goes haywire after Vishal's character is sent back in time, and must confront his own father. He goes to the past to kill his father Antony, and encounters actress Silk Smitha's character.