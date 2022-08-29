'Mark Antony': Vishal Unveils Poster Of Upcoming Film; Check Out His Fierce Look

Vishal, one of the most sought-after actors down south, is all set to impress fans with his impeccable acting skills in his next film Mark Antony. Touted to be an actioner, Mark Antony will see Vishal teaming up with director Adhik Ravichandran for a big-budget pan-India project.

The shooting of Mark Antony kickstarted in May and since then, fans were eagerly waiting for an update on the project. As 29 August marks Vishal's birthday, the actor headed to his social media handle and shared an intriguing poster from the film that fueled fans' excitement levels.

Vishal shares Mark Anthony's intriguing poster

On the account of his birthday, south actor Vishal surprised all his fans by sharing a gripping poster from the forthcoming film Mark Anthony. In the poster, Vishal is seen in an intense avatar as he is donning a collared kurta and has a fierce look on his face. He is also seen holding a gun in his hand. Sharing the first look poster, Vishal wrote in the caption, "Welcome to the world of #MarkAntony, GB."

Here, take a look at the post:

More about Mark Anthony

The film is produced by Vinod Kumar of Mini Studio, it will have music scored by GV Prakash. Cinematography is by Abhinandan Ramanujam and edits will be handled by Vijay Velukutty. Mark Antony also stars SJ Suryah and if reports are to be believed he will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist, whereas, Ritu Varma will be playing the female lead. Others in the cast include Sunil Verma and Nizhalgal Ravi. Mark Antony will have stunts choreographed by Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein, and Ravi Varma.

Earlier, Vishal had severely injured himself while shooting for the film. Film critic Ramesh Bala informed on Twitter that the actor was filming a rigorous action sequence after which he sustained injuries. In his tweet, Ramesh Bala wrote, "#ActorVishal got severely injured early this morning while filming a rigorous fight sequence for the movie #MarkAntony Let’s wait for more updates. Wishing him a speedy recovery" For the unversed, this is not the first time that the actor has hurt himself, earlier, while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming film Laththi Vishal got injured.

Image: Instagram/@VishalKOfficial