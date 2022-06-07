Kannada star Meghana Raj often reminisces about her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja as the same is evident from her emotional posts on social media. Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on Jun 7, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Meghana Raj never fails to remember her late husband on every occasion of her life. On the occasion of Sarja's second death anniversary, Meghana Raj shared a beautiful throwback picture featuring her late husband and penned an emotional note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Meghana Raj recently shared an old picture with her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. In the photo, Meghana Raj could be seen donning a golden coloured saree with many accessories. She could be seen sharing smiles with her late husband, who also wore a golden attire. Sharing the picture, Meghana Raj wrote, "You and me … for eternity there never was one like you, and there will be none like you…" "YOU, CHIRU… the ONE and ONLY. LOVE YOU," she added.

Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry reacted to the photo. Both Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja's fans also penned heartfelt notes in the comments section. While one of them wrote, "lovely couple. miss u chiru sir," another penned, "you are really strong mam...my story also same you are my inspiration love you and Raayan always."

Over the course of his career spanning 11 years, Chiranjeevi Sarja acted in over 20 films. He tied the knot with Meghana Raj in the year 2018. Meghana gave birth to her son in 2020, a few months after Sarja's demise. She named her baby son Raayan Raj Sarja.

Meghana Raj pens heartfelt tribute to her late husband

On Chiranjeevi Sarja's 37th birth anniversary, October 17, Meghana Raj paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband. Commemorating him, the Kurukshetra star penned heartfelt birthday notes for the late actor. She also shared several snaps with Sarja and stills from a special photo shoot. She shared a beautiful photo of her dressed in an ethnic ensemble while adoring her late husband's portrait standing by her side. Through the caption, the actor announced the commencement of Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's birthday celebration and penned a heartfelt note for him. She wrote, "Can stare for all eternity… I LOVE YOU… let the celebrations begin! Thanks again Priyanka, Madhura and Bindu Reddy for convincing me to take up this shoot!" Take a look.

Image: Instagram/@megsraj