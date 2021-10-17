Meghana Raj Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja On Birth Anniversary

Kannada actor Meghana Raj often reminisces about her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. If he had been alive, Chiranjeevi Sarja would be celebrating his 37th birthday today. Commemorating him, Megahana recently penned heartfelt birthday notes for the late actor. She also shared several snaps with Sarja and stills from a special photo shoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Meghana Raj recently shared a mesmerising photo of her dressed in an ethnic ensemble. She was seen adoring her late husband's portrait standing by her side. In the caption, the actor announced the commencement of Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's birthday celebration and penned a heartfelt note for him. She wrote, "Can stare for all eternity… I LOVE YOU… let the celebrations begin! Thanks again Priyanka, Madhura and Bindu Reddy for convincing me to take up this shoot!" The actors' fans showered them with love and spammed red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Meghana Raj shared several photos from her memories with late Chiranjeevi Sarja. The actor shared a loved-up mirror selfie featuring her and her husband. In the caption, she mentioned how Sarja is her life and light. She wrote, "At the end of Tribulations is always Triumph. A trial by fire is the path to achieve great things and that trial is never easy. When all hope fades, when life seems still there will always be a light at the end of the tunnel. For me that light is Chiru. My journey is towards that light to grow brighter. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAR HUSBAND, MY LIFE… MY LIGHT."

Meghana Raj announces her comeback film

On her husband's birth anniversary, Meghana also announced her comeback to the film industry. Sharing a photo with filmmaker Pannaga Bharana, the actor announced no other day and team could have been better for her comeback. She wrote, "No other day could have been better, no other team could have been better… ITS UR BIRTHDAY, ITS OUR DREAM … This is for YOU CHIRU! If not for Panna i dont know if i wld have even thought about this.. im truly home now… Its OFFICIAL… CAMERA… ROLLING… ACTION!" Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, in a Bengaluru hospital, due to a cardiac arrest.

Image: Instagram/@megsraj