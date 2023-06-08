Meghana Raj Shares Throwback Photo With Late Husband Chiranjeevi On His Death Anniversary

Meghana Raj Sarja took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post, in remembrance of her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, on his third death anniversary. The actress shared an unseen picture and penned a sweet note along with it. The late actor died after suffering a heart attack on June 7, 2020, when Meghana was six months pregnant.

In the picture, Meghana can be seen hugging her husband from the back with a bright smile on her face. She captioned the photo saying, "My yesterday, today and forever", followed by an infinity emoji. Several fans of the late actor took to the comments section to offer their condolences. See the photo below.

(Meghana Raj hugging her husband Chiranjeevi in an unseen photo. | Image: @megsraj/Instagram)

Meghana Raj remembering her husband on their wedding anniversary

(Meghana Raj posing with her late husband in all smiles. | Image: @megsraj/Instagram)

The Raja Huli actress shared a picture with her late husband Chiranjeevi on the occasion of their wedding anniversary on May 2, 2023. Remembering Chiranjeevi, Meghana wrote, "MCForever," with an infinite emoji. The couple got married in 2018, after dating for a decade.

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja's love story

(Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi colour-coordinating for an event. | Image: @megsraj/Instagram)

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi were friends for over a decade before their love blossomed. The Kannada star tied the knot in a grand ceremony back in 2018. The couple got married in Bengaluru and had a Christian wedding. Later, they got married according to Hindu traditions. On one ocassion, the actress revealed that Chiranjeevi had jokingly told her while proposing, that she must like him back if he liked her.

The couple often shared glimpses of their affectionate moments online, which received much love from fans. Unfortunately, two years into their marriage, Chiranjeevi passed away. Four months later, Meghana gave birth to their son Raayan Raj Sarja on October 22, 2020. Chiranjeevi continues to live in the hearts and memories of hius friends, family and loved ones.