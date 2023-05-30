Chiranjeevi Sarja's Son Rayaan Attends First Day At School, Meghana Raj Turns Emotional

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from their son Raayan's first day at school. The proud mother also emphasised her feelings for this major milestone in their lives. One of the pictures beautifully showed Meghana Raj standing wth son Raayan against Chiranjeevi Sarja's portrait.

Meghana Raj shares a glimpse of her son off to school



Meghana Raj's most recent Instagram post featured her son standing against a decorated border heavy with cutouts of crayons, pencils books and paints with '1st day of school' scrawled across it. Between the frame, Meghana Raj and Chiranjeev Sarja's son Raayan could be seen standing, as he smiled bright at the camera. The photo aptly commemorated a major milestone in the child's life.



The second picture is presumably an insight in to Raayan's first day at school, on location. The picture showed an unknown lady, presumably one of Raayan's teachers, holding on to his hand as he converses with her. A faint backdrop of brightly coloured chairs and cabinets could be seen in the back.



The third and final picture was evidently the most poignant one of the lot. Meghana Raj could be seen holding on to Raayan as they both smile at the camera. What made this photo special was that it was taken against the backdrop of a life-size portrait of Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Meghana Raj's reflections



Meghana Raj's adjoining caption for the three photos saw her reflecting on how Raayan's first day at school is not just a milestone for him, but also a milestone for his parents. She also shared how the day had made her emotional beyond what she could have put into words. She called this milestone with Raayan's "first steps to education, knowledge and most importantly life lessons."

Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise



Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away as the result of a heart attack, on June 7 of 2020. This was at a time when Meghana Raj had been 5 months pregnant. She gave birth to their son Raayan Raj in October of the same year.