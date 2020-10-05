Last Updated:

Meghana Raj's Baby Shower Pics With 'Chiranjeevi's Cutout Poster' Leave Fans Teary-eyed

Meghana recently shared pictures from her baby shower ceremony with a cutout poster of Chiranjeevi. See how fans reacted to Meghana Raj's baby shower pics.

meghana raj's baby shower

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife, Meghana Raj recently took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her baby shower ceremony. The pictures from the ceremony seemingly made fans emotional, as they noticed a cut-out poster of Chiranjeevi Sarja placed beside Meghana Raj, who can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Meghana's husband, actor Chiranjeevi passed away on June 7, 2020.

Meghana Raj’s pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❤️

A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj) on

Fans react:

Soon after Meghana Raj posted the pictures, fans took to their social media handles to congratulate Meghana Raj and showered their blessing on the about-to-be mother. Some fans also expressed their grief over actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely demise. Take a look at how fans reacted to Meghana Raj's post:

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s death:

Chiranjeevi Sarja, who predominantly worked in the Kannada film industry, passed away due to cardiac arrest in a city hospital. The actor passed away on June 7, 2020, at the age of 39. Chiranjeevi's family members confirmed that the actor had complained of restlessness, following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away.

