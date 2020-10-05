Meghana Raj's Baby Shower Pics With 'Chiranjeevi's Cutout Poster' Leave Fans Teary-eyed

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife, Meghana Raj recently took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her baby shower ceremony. The pictures from the ceremony seemingly made fans emotional, as they noticed a cut-out poster of Chiranjeevi Sarja placed beside Meghana Raj, who can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Meghana's husband, actor Chiranjeevi passed away on June 7, 2020.

Meghana Raj’s pictures:

Fans react:

Soon after Meghana Raj posted the pictures, fans took to their social media handles to congratulate Meghana Raj and showered their blessing on the about-to-be mother. Some fans also expressed their grief over actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely demise. Take a look at how fans reacted to Meghana Raj's post:

It feels like Chiranjeevi himself is standing with his wife. — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 5, 2020

Chiranjeevi Garu's cutout poster is so perfect. It is an amzing gesture. Loved the poster — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 5, 2020

Meghana Raj's baby shower function with late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's virtual presencel pic.twitter.com/8Ak8iZHuxR — 2KFoxStudios (@2KFoxStudios) October 5, 2020

This is literally the best baby shower ever. Meghna Raj looks so pretty and Chiru anna will always live forever in our hearts, I just hope that the baby remains healthy and so does the mother. My best wished to everyone. Be safe and take care. BE well all. — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 5, 2020

@karanacharya7 Sir I'm a big fan of ur work, my request is that to recreate a celebrity portrait which we last him 4 months ego #ChiranjeeviSarja sir's. yesterday was is his wife Meghana Raj ma'am seemantham ceremony.

plz do ur magic n make is his fan happy

🙏 pic.twitter.com/3Tf3MDYa2D — ashokkumarc ashok (@ashokkumarc3) October 4, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s death:

Chiranjeevi Sarja, who predominantly worked in the Kannada film industry, passed away due to cardiac arrest in a city hospital. The actor passed away on June 7, 2020, at the age of 39. Chiranjeevi's family members confirmed that the actor had complained of restlessness, following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away.

