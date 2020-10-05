'Emily In Paris' Cast Includes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & Others; Know Their Characters

Released in October 2020, the much-acclaimed American drama series, Emily in Paris heaped praises from fans and critics alike, as it follows the story of a girl from the Midwest, who is hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris. Besides the much-acclaimed show’s storyline, what grabbed the audience’s attention was the interesting star cast of the film. Here is everything you need to know about the film’s cast.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti: Indian, Chinese Envoys Pay Tribute To 'Bapu' On 151st Birth Anniversary

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

In the series, actor Lily Collins plays the role of Emily Cooper, who moves from Chicago to Paris for a social media strategy job. Lily Collins is an English-American actor and a writer, who has worked in much-acclaimed films like Stuck in Love, The English Teacher, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Tolkien. Besides being an actor, Lily Collins is also an author and has penned her first book Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.

Also Read | Indian Army Builds Memorial For 20 Indian Soldiers Martyred In Galwan Valley Clash

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is a French actor and has delivered blockbuster films like Surprise Party, Trois Hommes et un Couffin (Three Men And A Cradle) and Natalia. In Emily in Paris, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays the role of Sylvie, Emily's French boss in Paris. Philippine was last seen in Call My Agent!

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

In the show, actor Ashley Park plays the role of Mindy Chen, who is a nanny and Emily's first friend in Paris. Ashley is best known for her work on Broadway as Tuptim in the 2015 revival of The King and I. Park was also seen in Sunday in the Park alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, and Ruthie Ann Miles. Besides being an actor, Ashley Park is also a singer and a dancer.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti: Indian, Chinese Envoys Pay Tribute To 'Bapu' On 151st Birth Anniversary

Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler

In Emily In Paris, actor Kate Walsh plays the role of Emily's American boss in Chicago, who cannot take the job in Paris after learning that she is pregnant. Kate Walsh has previously worked in the highly-acclaimed shows like 13 Reasons Why, Grey’s Anatomy and The Umbrella Academy. Kate made her big-screen debut in 1995 with Normal Life, a crime drama, in which the actor played the sister of a bank robber played by Luke Perry.

Also Read | Indian Army Builds Memorial For 20 Indian Soldiers Martyred In Galwan Valley Clash

(Image credits: Stills from Emily in Paris trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.