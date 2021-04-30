Meghana Sarja Says 'come Back' To Late Husband Chiranjeevi In An Emotional Post

Kannada movie actors Meghana Sarja and Chiranjeevi Sarja dated for ten years and eventually got married in May 2018. The couple lived together for two years until Chiranjeevi's untimely death in June 2020. Meghana Sarja has always made a point to keep Chiranjeevi's memories alive through her social media posts. May 2, 2021, will mark the couple's third wedding anniversary.

Meghana Sarja's Instagram post for Chiranjeevi Sarja

Meghana Sarja's latest Instagram post is a photo with her late husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja from their vacation to the city of romance aka Paris in France. The photo shared by Meghana is a selfie clicked by Chiranjeevi, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Chiranjeevi is dressed in a blue checked shirt and Meghana is peeping from behind him. Meghana captioned the photo as "I love you! Come back!". Chiranjeevi was only 39 when he passed away from a cardiac arrest. Take a look at the post shared by Meghana below.

Fans of the actor echoed Meghana's feelings in the comment sections. They wrote comments like "Miss You sir", "love you both", "Our chiru is always with u mam". Some of them also posted red heart emojis. Let's take a look.

A few months after Chiranjeevi's demise, Meghana gave birth to their son in October 2020. Meghana was revealed to be pregnant in June 2020 when Chiranjeevi passed away. She introduced her son through a special video on Instagram, in February 2021. Chiranjeevi and Meghana Sarja's baby boy turned six months old in April 2021. He is often called Simba or Jr Chiru.

About Chiranjeevi Sarja's movies

Chiranjeevi Sarja's career spanned 11 years with over 20 films. He was last seen in the movie Shivarjuna in 2020, before his death. The movie was re-released in October 2020 during the lockdown. The trailer for Chiranjeevi's last movie Rajamarthanda was launched by his son on February 19, 2021. The dubbing for the movie was completed by his brother Dhruva Sarja. His movie Ranam was released in March 2021 which marks his first posthumous appearance in the movies.

