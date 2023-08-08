Meher Ramesh Compares Bhola Shankar With Vedalam, Calls Ajith Kumar Film 'cringe'

Meher Ramesh’s upcoming film Bhola Shankar will make its theatrical debut on August 11. It is a remake of Vedalam (2015). Prior to its release, the director came under fire for calling the Ajith Kumar starrer “cringe”. For the unversed, The Siva-directed Vedalam emerged as a big hit at the box office.

2 things you need to know

Bhola Shankar stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

It will clash with Hindi films, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 at the box office.

Meher Ramesh compares Vedalam and Bhola Shankar

It is not too unccomon to compare a remake with its original version. Meher Ramesh, who has directed Chiranjeevi in Bhola Shankar, recently did the same.

Commenting on the differences between his directorial and Vedalam, Meher said that the Ajith starrer contains more cringe-worthy elements than Bhola Shankar.

In a recent interview with GreatAndhra, the director said, “Vedalam has 10 times more cringe scenes than those you are referring to as ‘cringe’ in the Bholaa Shankar trailer, but I haven't shot them. Instead, I've modified the screenplay to create an entirely different film.”

(Meher Ramesh drew a comparison between Bhola Shankar and Vedalam | Image: X, formerly known as Twitter)

Meher’s words have angered the fans of Tamil star Ajith. Other members of the Tamil film community too aren't happy about thiese comments.. They are comparing Bhola Shankar unfavourably with the Tamil version.

What is the plotline of Bhola Shankar?

Bhola Shankar is the tale of an ex-mercenary on a mission to protect his sister from a formidable criminal syndicate. The upcoming Telugu flick’s supporting cast includes Ra Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej.

Produced by Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments, Bhola Shankar is scheduled for theatrical release on August 11. its digital rights are with the streaming platform Netflix.