'Methagu' Release Postponed Due To Legal Reasons, Fans Demand Its Release

Methagu is one of the most anticipated Tamil films that follows the life of the founder and leader of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, Velupillai Prabhakaran. Velupillai Prabhakaran fought for over 25 years for an independent state of Tamils in the northern and eastern parts of Sri Lanka. The Tamil word 'Methagu' means 'His Exellency' in English. The film revolves around the life of V Prabhakaran. Methagu's release date was set to be May 21, 2021. However, the makers have postponed the release of the film again as the date was also postponed before.

Methagu's release date postponed

Methagu was yet again postponed for its international release. The film was earlier supposed to release on November 26, 2020, as it marked late V Prabhakaran's 66th birth anniversary. However, due to some issues, the makers had to postpone the film. #Methagu also trended on Twitter as followers around the world expressed their excitement for the release of the film. As the new year started, the makers scheduled the release of the film for May 22, 2021. Methagu's OTT release was scheduled on the same date for Zee5. Due to some legal issues, Methagu's release was postponed once again.

Fans react to Methagu's postponement

The second time postponement of the film has left the fans upset. Fans of the film have expressed their disappointment via Twitter. A fan wrote, "METHAGU movie release postponed due to Legal issues as expected ! However it will be released soon for sure without fail ! #மேதகு". Fans are also demanding the makers to release the film soon.

METHAGU movie release postponed due to Legal issues as expected ! However it will be released soon for sure without fail !#மேதகு

😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/ZKM2GvfsVl — 𑀅𑀭𑀼𑀡𑁆 | அருண் | கன்னியாகுமரி (@narun376) May 21, 2021

Details about Methagu

Methagu's cast includes Kutti Mani, Anandan, Eeshwar Baasha, and Vijay in major roles. The film's teaser released in October 2020 while its trailer was out in January 2021. The film has created noise among the fans and supporters. It is being directed by T Kittu, while Riyaz is producing it. The music for the film is composed by Praveen. The political thriller marks the early years of Velupillai Prabhakaran and his vision. It also embarks upon life story and events in the life of Prabhakaran's life.

IMAGE: STILL FROM METHAGU'S TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.