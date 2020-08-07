Miheeka Bajaj's Mother Gets Emotional Over Daughter's Bhaat Ceremony Dress; See Pic

Miheeka Bajaj's mother recently uploaded an emotional post about how Miheeka was sporting her wedding outfit for the Bhaat ceremony. Miheeka Bajaj looked radiant in the post. Take a look at the post uploaded by her mother and more pictures of Miheeka in the article below.

'Could not stop crying': Bunty Bajaj

Miheeka Bajaj's mother recently uploaded a picture of her daughter getting ready for the Bhaat ceremony. She also penned down an emotional caption about how the lehenga Miheeka was sporting was her wedding outfit. She wrote - "Baht function wearing my wedding outfit , could not stop crying my baby is all grown up.#BAJaoeD" (sic).

Many people commented positive things on the post. One fan mentioned how Miheeka looked very beautiful. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Bunty Bajaj's Instagram

Miheeka Bajaj's fiance Rana also recently uploaded pictures from their Haldi ceremony online. Viewers could see Miheeka and Rana sitting next to each other and enjoying themselves. The couple looked very happy and the picture seemed to be candid. Rana captioned the picture - "And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you" (sic).

Many celebs have commented positive things on the post. A few celebrities are Priya Mani Raj, Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan, Sirya Reddy and more. Take a look at all the comments the post garnered:

Pic Credit: Rana Daggubati's Instagram

Many more photos from the pre-wedding festivities have surfaced online. In this post, viewers can clearly see how Miheeka has accessioned her lehenga. The star is also sporting light makeup and looks ravishing in the picture.

Fans flooded the comments section with praises. They complimented her looks and even congratulated her. Take a look at all the comments the post garnered.

Pic Credit: Miheekabajaj's Instagram

In another picture, Miheeka can be seen surrounded by yellow flowers. Miheeka's shell jewellery also looks good in this picture. In the next picture, viewers can clearly see how long Miheeka Bajaj's lehenga is. Take a look at the post:

Miheeka Bajaj hasn't uploaded any picture of the recent ceremony on her Instagram yet. She did upload an earlier post where she could be spotted in a pink and beige colour outfit and sported heavy jewellery. Her hair was also open and she had hair jewellery as well. Take a look at the post:

Pic Credit: Miheeka Bajaj's Instagram

