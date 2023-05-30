Minnal Murali Actor Harish Pengan Dies At 48, Tovino Thomas Offers Condolences

Malayalam film actor Harish Pengan passed away on Tuesday (May 30). According to film industry sources, he died at a private hospital in Kochi. The actor was 48 at the time of his passing.

Several celebrities including Tovino Thomas and Sunny Wayne took to social media and mourned his demise. Tovino and Harish were co-stars in Minnal Murali. They also offered condolences to the deceased's family and friends. As per the report in PTI, Harish was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments. He breathed his last at 3:14 pm on Tuesday. The actor complained of abdominal pain last month. Soon, he was diagnosed with liver disease and was admitted to a hospital. The late actor's twin sister Srija was donating her liver. Meanwhile, his last rites will be held on Wednesday at his residence in Nedumbassery, Kerala.

Harish Pengan's friends and family sought help for treatment

For his liver transplant, his friends and family members were raising funds. Actor Unni Mukundan took to social media and shared a message requesting everyone to contribute. His statement read, "Harish Ettan is not well. Kindly pool whatever is possible. I have done my bit. He has been extremely professional and humane with me during the shoot of meppadiyaan and shefeekinte sandosham."

Nandan Unni also shared a message on Facebook and penned, "Let's join hands to save a life. Harish Pengan, the actor who played many remarkable roles, made us laugh with many films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Honey Bee 2.5, Vellaripattanam, Jaane Mann, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo and Jo, and Minnal Murali. My compatriot and dear friend, Harish, has been struggling to get back to life at Amrita Hospital, Ernakulam, for the past ten days (sic)."

"He was admitted to the hospital with minor abdominal pain and has serious liver disease. The doctors have suggested an urgent liver transplant. Harish's twin sister, Sreeja, is ready to donate her liver. What is needed now is the huge amount required for the treatment," he added.

About Harish Pengan's work life

Harish Pengan is a popular name in the Mollywood industry. He received critical acclaim for his role in Minnal Murali. Aside from it, he also appeared in several films including Mahesinte Prathikaaram, Jo and Jo, and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey among others.