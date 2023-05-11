Actor Harish Pengan Critical Due To Liver Ailment, Friends Seek Financial Help

Mollywood actor Harish Pengan is currently hospitalised and placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he is suffering from a liver disease. The actor was admitted to the Amritha Insitute of Medical Science in Kochi. Another figure from the Mollywood film industry has called for help so Pengan can continue his treatment.

Actor Nandan Unni, who is a friend and colleague of Harish Pengan, took to social media and wrote a note in order to seek help for Pengan’s treatment. He stated in the note that Harish is currently fighting for his life. On Instagram, Nandan wrote, “ My compatriot and dear friend, Harish, has been struggling to get back to life at Amrita Hospital, Ernakulam, for the past ten days (sic)”.

Nandan further revealed that Pengan was taken to the hospital after developing “minor abdominal” pain and currently suffers from serious liver disease. He said that doctors have suggested that Pengan should undergo a liver transplant on an urgent basis. While his twin sister is willing to donate her liver, they require a big amount for the treatment.

Unni Mukundan asks people for help

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan also took to social media in order to ask people for help. He updated people on Harish’s condition, and said that during the shoots of Meppadiyaan and Shefeekinte Sandhosham, Harish was ‘extremely professional and humane’. Mukundan also gave the bank details of Sreeja M. Nair. The money for Harish’s treatment can be sent to that account.

More about Harish Pengan

Harish Pengan is known for playing comic characters in films. He has appeared in films such as Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Honey Bee 2.5, Vellaripattanam, Jaane Mann, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo and Jo, and Minnal Murali. His artwork has also been released in several languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.