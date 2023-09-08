Kushi Box Office Day 7: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Film Earns ₹50 Lakh On Thursday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's latest film Kushi was off to a good start at the box office but has crashed in just a week in the theatres. On the seventh day of its release, the film witnessed a steep decline and recorded its lowest collection yet. The release of Anushka Shetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty seems to have impacted Kushi collection.

The movie collected just ₹50 lakh at the domestic box office on Thursday, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Now, it remains to be seen if Kushi will rise back over the second weekend or perish.

3 things you need to know

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

The movie saw a decline in its numbers after the release of Anushka Shetty's film.

Makers organised a grand meet in Vizag to celebrate the success of the film.

Kushi witnesses massive dip in its collection

On its opening weekend, Kushi collected ₹35.25 crore at the domestic box office. However, from the first Monday, the film’s collection saw a decline. The movie collected ₹2.15 crore on Monday and continued to dip over the coming days. On the seventh day, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer minted ₹50 lakh. The total collection of the movie stands at ₹41.31 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.

(Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to crash after first weekend | Image: X)

Also, the movie maintained an overall occupancy rate of 17.84% in theaters for its Telugu version. Meanwhile, with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty earning ₹4 crore on its opening day and Jawan getting a wide pan-India release, it remains to be seen whether Kushi will be able to sustain over the weekend or not. Nevertheless, the makers earlier shared that the Vijay-Samantha starrer has become the first Telugu film in 2023 to mint ₹7 crore in Tamil Nadu.

All about Vijay-Samantha starrer Kushi

Kushi helmed by Shiva Nirvana features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The rom-com also features Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma and Saranya Ponvannan, among others in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Kushi's team came together on September 5 to celebrate the success of the film. Vijay Deverakonda, along with the other cast and crew members, took part in the celebrations held in Vizag.