MM Keeravaani Says He Spent 'sleepless Nights' Composing Music For Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the 2005 blockbuster film Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth. The highly anticipated film is set to be released as a Ganesh Chaturthi special this year. As post-production work continues on the film, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani shared his experience about working on the horror film.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 is directed by P Vasu.

The film will hit theatres on September 19, 2023.

Currently, the post-production of the film is underway, and it is progressing at a swift pace.

MM Keeravani says Chandramukhi 2 is mind-blowing

MM Keeravani said that he was impressed by Chandramukhi 2. The music composer took to his Twitter account to express his thoughts and stated that the film's characters experienced sleepless nights due to "fear of death".

He related this to the effort he put into composing the film's music and said that it took him two months of sleepless days and nights to add life to the "mind-blowing" scenes in the film through his efforts.

(MM Keeravani is all praises for Chandramukhi 2, in which he has composed the music | Image: MM Keeravani/Twitter)

Additionally, Keeravani requested GuruKiran Vidyasagar, who composed the music for Chandramukhi'2's Kannada and Malayalam versions, to wish him the best. Kangana Ranaut posted this tweet on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Can't wait for September."

Chandramukhi 2's post-production work is nearing completion

Actor Raghava Lawrence, who plays the lead role in Chandramukhi 2, recently completed his dubbing for the film. The shooting process has already wrapped up, and the post-production work is nearing completion. He expressed his excitement about being part of the film in a Facebook post in 2020. He mentioned that he accepted Rajinikanth's wishes and blessings to star in the project, as it is a sequel to the 2005 Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi, which starred the latter.

Chandramukhi 2 stars Kangana Ranaut, Vadivelu, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Srushti Dange, Rao Ramesh, Vignesh, Ravi Maria, Suresh Menon, Subiksha Krishnan, and many others. The film is slated for release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.