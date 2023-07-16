Chandramukhi 2 Actor Raghava Lawrence Announces Title Of His Next Film

Raghava Lawrence, known for his recent Tamil film Rudhran, is set to appear in his next project, Chandramukhi 2. In an exciting development, Lawrence has also signed up for another film with renowned director Innisai Pandiyan, known for his work on Diary. Reports suggest that the upcoming film will be a dynamic and powerful project, with Lawrence sharing the screen with his brother Elviin and actress Vaishali Raj in lead roles.

The film is slated to release on Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated on September 19.

Another project of Raghava is Jigarthanda Double X is an upcoming Tamil Action-thriller film to release on Diwali 2023.

Raghava reveals the title of his upcoming film

Today, Raghava Lawrence took to social media to unveil the name of the film that he will be doing next. Sharing his excitement, Lawrence wrote, "Words cannot express my happiness as I present my brother Elviin's '#BULLET' title look. I'm thrilled to announce that I have a prominent role in the film. Witnessing him embrace the role of a hero fills me with immense pride and excitement. I kindly request all my fans to extend the same love and support to my brother."

(A screen grab of Raghava Lawrence's tweet | Image: Raghava Lawrence/Twitter)

Updates on Raghava Lawrence's other films

Yesterday, on July 15, the production house made an announcement on social media, revealing that the film is tentatively titled Production No 12. They further disclosed that the shooting will commence soon and the movie will be filmed on a grand scale. Additionally, director Innisai Pandiyan has signed up for two more projects tentatively titled Production No 4 and Production No 9. However, specific details regarding these projects are yet to be announced.

(Production made an announcement of Raghava's collaboration with his brother | Image: Five Star Creations LLP/Twitter)

In the meantime, Raghava Lawrence's eagerly awaited film, Chandramukhi 2, has completed shooting and is currently in the post-production phase. Directed by P Vasu, the film features Lawrence alongside a stellar cast including Vadivelu, Kangana Ranaut, Radhikha Sarathkumar, Srushti Dange, Mahima Nambiar, and Lakshmi Menon.