Aamir Khan & Mohanlal's Pic Together Sets Internet By Storm; Netizens Call Them 'GOATs'

When superstars cross paths, it is always a reason to top headlines. Recently, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan became the centre stage of one such discussion when he came together with the stars of the recently released RRR. The actor had posed alongside the trio Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, apart from director SS Rajamouli during a promotional event held in Delhi. However, the actor's encounter with yet another south superstar has now sparked speculations regarding a possible collaboration.

Aamir Khan recently met with South superstar Mohanlal and fans of both the actors went gaga over the pictures that surfaced online featuring the duo. They used terms like 'GOAT' to define the veterans from respective industries.

Aamir Khan-Mohanlal come together under one roof; fans hail 'GOATs'

Aamir was dressed in a checkered shirt paired by grey jeans, while Mohanlal flaunted an all blue look, alongside a heavy beard.

The latter recently arrived in Mumbai for the filming of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4. Thus, it was likely that the meeting took place in the Maximum City.

However, reports immediately started doing the rounds, speculating if the two superstars were collaborating, though it is not yet clear yet whether it was a personal or professional meet.

The reactions to the picture of the two stars were unanimous. Many of them called the duo 'GOATs' and how the duo had come together. Words like 'legend', 'versatile actors', 'two of India's best actors' were some of the other comments on Twitter.

Aamir Khan with Mohanlal 😍🔥

Two actors who lead the list of classics in their respective industries.#AamirKhan #MohanLal #Lalettan pic.twitter.com/V9zVLH7bGI — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) March 26, 2022

Mohanlal and Aamir Khan on the professional front

Aamir Khan will be seen in a film after a gap of four years since the release of Thugs of Hindostan in 2018. His upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the making for many years, and has been delayed numerous times.

It will finally hit the theatres on August 11. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, starred in two films already this year. He featured in the family comedy Bro Daddy, which released on Disney+ Hotstar and a mass action film Aaraattu.

He will shoot for the show Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 in Mumbai as the sets have been st up in Film City. It would be interesting to see if there would be more such pictures of him with Bollywood stars.