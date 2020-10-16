Mohanlal And Meena Sagar 'maintain Social Distance' On Sets Of 'Drishyam 2'

Recently, South Indian actor Meena Sagar took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of how she and Mohanlal maintain social distancing on Drishyam 2 sets. Meena Sagar shared a picture on Instagram, which features the actor flashing a big smile, as she sits with Mohanlal, however, on the extreme ends of the couch. Take a look at the picture.

Also Read | US Accuses Turkey Of Increasing Risk In Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict By Supporting Azerbaijan

Meena maintains social distancing

In the picture, Meena Sagar can be seen donning a simple peacock-coloured saree, while Mohanlal can be seen donning a purple shirt and lungi. In her caption, Meena Sagar wrote: ‘Maintaining social distance ðŸ™‚ @mohanlal’. Soon after Meena Sagar shared the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and expressed their excitement to watch the duo’s work in Drishyam 2. Some fans also lauded Meena for her look in the movie. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture.

Also Read | Young & Healthy? You May Have To Wait Until 2022 For COVID Vaccine, WHO Experts Say

Recently, actor Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle to share a picture from the sets of Drishyam 2. The picture features actors Meena, Esther Anil and Anjali Nair posing for the camera. With the picture shared, Mohanlal wrote: ‘Georgekutty and Family... #Drishyam2’. Take a look:

Also Read | Young & Healthy? You May Have To Wait Until 2022 For COVID Vaccine, WHO Experts Say

Meena on the professional front

Actor Mohanlal will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Drishyam 2 which is a sequel to the 2015 film of the same name. Starring Mohanlal, Meena, and Esther Anil in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of Georgekutty and his kin. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, the much-acclaimed crime drama is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

The movie will also star actors Siddique and Asha Sharath in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Meena has worked in many Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and several Hindi films in her career. More so, the actor has won two Filmfare Awards South, four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for Best Actress, two Nandi Awards for Best Actress, and five Cinema Express Awards for her work in the movies. In 1998, the government of Tamil Nadu honoured her with the Kalaimamani Award.

Also Read | US Accuses Turkey Of Increasing Risk In Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict By Supporting Azerbaijan

(Image credit: Meena Sagar Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.