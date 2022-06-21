Mohanlal And Prithviraj Share A Warm Hug As Latter Returns Home From ‘Aadujeevitham’ Shoot

Prithviraj Sukumaran is finally back home after rigorously shooting for his upcoming film Aadujeevitham in Jordan. Prithviraj reunited with his Bro Daddy co-star Mohanlal upon his return and dropped a glimpse of the two shedding smiles for the camera.

Apart from their incredible camaraderie on screen, the stars are believed to share a close-knit bond in their personal life too. Prithviraj was also accompanied by his wife Supriya Menon as they met Mohanlal and his better half Suchitra.

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, the Jana Gana Mana star dropped a picture of him hugging Mohanlal and wrote, "Back home!" Meanwhile, his wife Supriya Menon also dropped a happy picture alongside the actors and Suchitra, while captioning the picture "Homecoming!" Take a look.

For the unversed, Prithviraj was busy shooting for his upcoming Malayalam survival drama Aadujeevitham, which faced postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aadujeevitham comes as filmmaker Blessy's ambition project and also stars Amala Paul in a pivotal role. The film, which comes as an adaption of the novel of the same name, will showcase the superstar take on the role of Najeeb, an Indian immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia. Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman is composing the original score and the soundtrack.

Reports are rife that Mohanlal and Prithviraj will also be collaborating for the action entertainer Kaduva. Mohanlal will take on a cameo role in the highly anticipated drama, which is gearing up for a release on June 30 in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Kaduva also stars Vivek Oberoi, and Samyukta Menon as well as Arjun Ashokan, Siddique, Aju Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles.

Prithviraj is also headlining director Alphonse Puthren's highly anticipated film Gold, which also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. Bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Gold will reportedly be released on August 19, 2022. Sukumaran was last seen in Dijo Jose Antony's film Jana Gana Mana, which hit theatres on April 28, 2022.

