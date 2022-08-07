Mohanlal Gets Onboard India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 'Vikrant'; 'I'm Honoured'

Superstar Mohanlal, who's also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, got the opportunity to visit Cochin Shipyard to get onboard India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) 'Vikrant' which is soon to be commissioned. The actor penned a gratitude note following his visit, calling the aircraft a 'true engineering marvel'.

In the pictures from Mohanlal's visit, one can see him interacting with the workers and crew of Vikrant. According to ANI, retired major of the Indian Army and actor, Major Ravi, also visited Vikrant with Mohanlal.

Mohanlal gets onboard India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 'Vikrant'

The Drishyam actor dropped a trail of pictures from his visit on Twitter and mentioned, "Honoured to be onboard India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), soon to be commissioned as Vikrant, built in Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kerala. After 13 long years of dedicated construction, she sets sail as a true engineering marvel that further fortifies the Indian Navy and speaks volumes about India’s shipbuilding capabilities."

Honoured to be onboard India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), soon to be commissioned as Vikrant, built in Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Kerala. She is a true engineering marvel that further fortifies @indiannavy and showcases India’s shipbuilding capabilities. pic.twitter.com/NEmMBLbFEw — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 6, 2022

In a follow-up Tweet, he added, "I express my heartfelt gratitude for this matchless opportunity, especially to the Commanding Officer, Commodore Vidhyadhar Harke, VSM, and Mr Madhu Nair, the Chairman & Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited, for their warm reception.”

Mohanlal further lauded the people behind the 'wonder' IAC Vikrant for creating the mean machine' with 'unmatched peculiarities', hoping that she's always 'victorious at sea'.

More on Mohanlal's work front

Mohanlal has turned director for the film Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure and will also be seen in Shaji Kailas’s film Alone. His other projects include L2: Empuraan and thriller Monster by director Vysakh.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @MOHANLAL)