Mohanlal Has A "safe" Celebration On His 61st Birthday; See Pics

Veteran Malayalam films actor Mohanlal has turned 61 years old on May 21, but hasn’t posted anything on social media about the occasion yet. However, a few pictures from his birthday celebrations this year have gone viral on Instagram, as one of his friends posted the pictures on their own social media handle. The veteran actor is seen having a quiet celebration with his friend, due to the ongoing pandemic in the country. He also penned a short note in the caption about the actor’s safe “birthday plan”.

Mohanlal celebrates a “safe” 61st birthday

The COVID-19 cases have seen a massive surge in the past month, which has prompted several states to impose lockdowns and other restrictions to curb social gatherings. Keeping this in mind, Mohanlal has decided to celebrate his birthday only with a select few people. His friend Sameer Hamsa shared a few pictures from the birthday celebration, which included a glimpse of his birthday cake. Sporting a stylish outfit with a long beard, Mohanlal was seen enjoying a chat with his friends in the picture. Another photo showed his friends feeding him a birthday cake with the caption, “B’Day Plan – Stay home, stay safe”.

The actor was recently seen in Drishyam 2, which is a sequel of the first instalment which became a major hit among the masses and was remade in other Indian languages as well. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the movie was given an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, as per a report from International Business Times, the actor had made the effort of eventually giving it a theatrical release. However, Kerala Film Chamber appears to have denied permission to release the film in theatres, as it has already been released on an OTT platform. Further details on this matter are now awaited.

Mohanlal has worked in dozens of hit films during the course of his long career in films. Some of the popular ones include Velipadinte Pusthakam, Ladies and Gentleman, Oru Marubhoomikkadha, Kurukshetra and many more. He will be next seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which will be released in August this year.

