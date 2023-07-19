Mohanlal Mourns Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's Death, Talks About Their Relationship

Former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy died on July 18. After his demise, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal mourned his loss. They shared a very close bond with each other.

Mohanlal offers condolences to Oommen Chandy

In a touching Facebook post, Mohanlal expressed his condolences and paid tribute to Oommen Chandy's achievements and contributions. He referred to the late leader as a beloved figure who always prioritized the needs of the people and showed a compassionate approach in addressing their issues. He further spoke about his closeness to Oommen Chandy and highlighted the significant impact he had on the state of Kerala.

(Mohanlal expressed deep grief over the demise of Oommen Chandy | Image: Mohanlal/Facebook)

The actor expressed deep grief over the demise of the senior Congress leader, remembering him as a philanthropist who was dedicated to solving the problems of common people. "Beloved Oommen Chandy Sir, was a beloved leader who always gave first priority to the people and a philanthropist who went to listen to and solve the problems of the common man," he said.

"I have always had a personal relationship with him. A visionary and strong-willed man, he was always cherished by Kerala. He left this world having brought many achievements and progress to the country," he added.

Mohanlal's relationship with Oommen Chandy

During Oommen Chandy's treatment at HCG Hospital in Bengaluru earlier this year, Mohanlal had a video call with him to enquire about his health. What started as a voice call quickly turned into a 10-minute video chat. During their friendly conversation, they discussed Oommen Chandy's health and the actor's upcoming film projects.

Notably, Mohanlal had also made a call to the late politician during the pandemic, and that interaction had gone viral as well. In numerous interviews, the actor fondly recalled that their relationship dates back to the days when his father was alive.