Shanaya Kapoor To Make Her South Debut With Mohanlal Starrer Vrushabha

Mohanlal previously met with Ekta Kapoor, which started the rumours about their pan-India collaboration. Subsequently, their collaboration was confirmed, and it was revealed that Ekta would be backing the project as a co-producer. Now, updates about the Malayalam actor's co-stars for the film have been revealed.

3 things you need to know:

Mohanlal was first seen meeting with Ekta Kapoor in Andheri, Mumbai.

This marks the first collaboration between the producer and the actor.

Vrushabha to feature Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah Khan.

Mohanlal’s upcoming film will feature actresses Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah Khan. As per an official statement, Shanaya will be playing the role of the female lead opposite Telugu actor Roshan Meka. Zahrah Khan is going to play the role of a warrior princess and will be seen in a number of action sequences. This will mark Shanaya Kapoor's second film after Bedhadak, which is scheduled to release some time this year.

(Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, will be in Vrushabha | Image: shanayakapoor02/Instagram)

It is said to be one of the biggest films scheduled to be released in 2024. Moreover, Vrushabha is touted to be the tale of a son and his father and will be a drama epic.

Who are Shanyana Kapoor and Zahrah Khan?

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. Following her father’s footsteps, the actor is going to make her acting debut in Bedhadak, where she will be seen in the role of Nimrit. Zahrah Khan, on the other hand, is an Indian playback singer and film actress. She started her career with Aurangzeb in 2013 and went on to serve as a singer in several songs in Bollywood.

Vrushabha to mark Ekta Kapoor's first pan-India project as producer

Ekta Kapoor, who will be marking her debut as a producer for a pan-India film, officiated her collaboration with Mohanlal on her Instagram handle a few days ago. Sharing a picture of herself alongside Mohanlal and her father Jeetendra Kapoor, the producer captioned her post, "Posing with the legend n the genius!!!! JAI MATA DI is so excited to be working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal."

(Mohanlal, Ekta Kapoor and her father Jeetendra Kapoor | Image: ektakapoor/Instagram)

She also revealed that the film is going to be shot in both Malayalam and Telugu while being dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Moreover, she said that the film is going to be 'high on emotions and VFX.' The release date for the film has not been revealed yet.