Mohanlal Posts Inspiring Workout Video On Instagram; Prithviraj's Comment Elevates It

Mohanlal recently took to his Instagram account to share an inspirational workout video. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to the comments section of the post and praised Mohanlal’s hard work and dedication. Mohanlal often posts videos of himself working out and gives his fans and followers some fitness goals.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Mohanlal’s workout video

Mohanlal redefines fitness with the videos he often uploads. In his most recent video, the actor can be seen lifting weights as 'Good Morning To The Night by DJ Kantik' plays in the background. The actor emphasised the importance of working out regularly and wrote, “Exercise daily for a healthy body.”

Here’s Mohanlal’s inspiring workout video

Prithviraj Sukumaran headed to the comment section of the post and wrote, “He was at the gym before I got there. He was still working out when I left." The two worked together in Lucifer and also collaborated for Bro Daddy.

Read Prithviraj Sukumaran’s comment here

This is not the first time Mohanlal shared a workout video on his Instagram account. He earlier posted a video of himself doing a set of bench press and overhead press as well. He mentioned in the caption that working out is essential for both the body and mind.

Watch the video here

The actor is best known for his roles in Vanaprastham, Thanmathra, Paradesi, Bharatham and many more. The veteran actor currently has several films in the pipeline. He will act alongside Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier and others in the upcoming Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which will be directed by Priyadarshan. He will also star in Aaraattu with Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju and Nedumudi Venu as his co-stars. The other film coming up for the actor is Ram, which will be directed by Jeethu Joseph.

He was recently seen in Drishyam 2, which is a sequel of Drishyam that was released in 2013. Mohanlal was seen in the film along with Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The film was initially meant to have a theatrical release but eventually came out on Amazon Prime Video. The thriller film was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Picture Credits: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Twitter, PTI

