Mohanlal Receives Painting From Namboodiri, Calls Himself 'custodian Of Artworks'

Akhil Sathyan recently released a short film on YouTube that showed an unusual journey between two artists from two different fields, South superstar Mohanlal and artist Namboodiri, who is a painter. The short documentary is an ode to two of Kerala's most loved artists and how their friendship blossoms after an unexpected meeting. Here is everything you need to know about the short film and the painting gifted to Mohanlal by Namboodiri.

Mohanlal's Gandharvan

A short film by the name Gandharvan was released on March 22, 2021, by Akhil Sathyan and it told the tale of a friendship between two of Kerala's most loved and respected artists, Mohanlal and Namboodiri. The seven-minute-long short film starts with Namboodiri describing how he met Mohanlal for the first time and also talked about a few trips they took together. A while into the video, the Drishyam actor also talks about his love for sketching and praises Namboodiri's paintings saying that they are unbelievable.

Mohanlal further spoke about how he wanted Namboodiri to make a painting for him, which was a verse from Adi Shankaracharya's book titled Saundaraya Lahiri. He also requested Namboodiri for a painting of Kama Deva, the God of Love in Hindu mythology, which is when the 96-year-old artist came up with a six-feet painting of a Gandharvan, who had no physical form before the painting. Namboodiri described the Gandharvan as someone extremely attractive, who lives in heaven and not on Earth.

Talking about his love for art and paintings, Mohanlal said in the video that in his Madras house, he has a number of paintings by various artists but people always ask him about Namboodiri's work. He also added that he is not a collector, but a custodian of artworks. The Chithram star called it a blessing to be able to have one of Namboodiri's paintings, whom he considers a great person, who has rendered great works of art. Namboodiri concluded by saying that to be able to do something at such a huge star's request, whom he lovingly calls Lal, was a momentous memory in his life and that he will always appreciate it.

Image Credits: Akhil Sathyan Films Youtube Channel