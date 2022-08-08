Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and filmmaker Sreenivasan are one of the most iconic duos in Mollywood. They have worked together in several films including Varavelpu, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, and many others. Over the years, the two's friendship and bond have been widely hailed by fans.

Recently, Mohanlal and Sreenivasan reunited with each other on the stage of Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022. However, a sweet moment between the two stars caught fans' attention. The star-studded award night witnessed Mohanlal planting a kiss on Sreenivasan's cheek.

Mohanlal shares a heartwarming moment with Srinivasan

Sreenivasan is currently recovering post his bypass surgery. Months after the surgery, the filmmaker made his appearance at Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2022 where he shared a heart-touching moment with Mohanlal. In viral videos and pictures from the gala night, Sreenivasan can be seen getting up from his seat and walking up to the stage where he greets Mohanlal and other stars. However, what won the netizens' hearts was a sweet moment captured on camera where Mohanlal is seen kissing a frail-looking Sreenivasan. Many fan pages have uploaded the video on their social media handle.

Watch the viral clip:

For the unversed, in April this year, Sreenivasan underwent bypass surgery due to his blocked arteries. Reportedly, he suffered a cardiac arrest on March 30 post which he was admitted to Apollo Adlux Hospital in Kerala. Soon after his surgery, he was shifted to the ventilator as his saturation levels dropped. One of the tests revealed that the 66-year-old actor was suffering from triple vessel disease. However, after taking proper medication, the filmmaker's condition became stable condition with remarkable improvement in his health.

Mohanlal on the work front

On the professional front, Mohanlal was last seen in 12th Man, which made its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20, 2022. The film was all about a group of 11 friends, who go on a vacation to a beautiful location, where they encounter an unwanted guest, played by Mohanlal. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also starred Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Aditi Ravi, Anusree, Shine Tom Chacko, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar, and others. He will next be seen in Alone directed by Shaji Kailas. Moreover, the Malayam star also has director Vysakh's upcoming thriller, Monster in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram@mood_aliya