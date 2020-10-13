Mohanlal To Join Hands With Filmmaker B Unnikrishnan For New Project?

It seems like Mollywood actor Mohanlal is in talks with filmmaker B Unnikrishnan for a new project, as the latter recently hinted out the same when he posted a picture with Mohanlal and writer Udayakrishna. B Unnikrishnan took to his Facebook handle to share the picture, which features the filmmaker flashing a big smile, as he stands next to actor Mohanlal. Take a look at the picture shared by B Unnikrishnan.

Mohanlal's next with Unnikrishnan?

In his caption, Unnikrishnan wrote ‘Yes’ and also dropped in a heart emoji. However, the makers of the film haven’t made the official announcement yet. If the rumours are to be believed, the upcoming movie will be a rustic entertainer and major portions of it will be shot in Kerala. Reportedly, the film is likely to go on floors by November end after Mohanlal completes shooting for his much-awaited movie, Drishyam 2. More so, the upcoming project marks Unnikrishnan and Udayakrishna’s first professional association.

Fans react

B Unnikrishnan recently made it to the news, when he took to his Facebook handle and revealed that actor Fahadh Faasil, along with director Mahesh Narayanan, donated Rs 10 lakh to Film Employees Federation of Kerala for workers, who lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unnikrishnan, in his post, confirmed that the amount was generated from the profits of their recent film, C U Soon. Unnikrishnan shared a picture on Facebook, which features Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan handing over the cheque to him. Take a look at Unnikrishnan’s post:

Mohanlal on the professional front

Actor Mohanlal will be next seen in the much-anticipated film Drishyam 2 which is a sequel to the 2015 film of the same name. Starring Mohanlal, Meena, and Esther Anil in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of Georgekutty and his kin. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, the much-acclaimed crime drama is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

The movie will also star actors Siddique and Asha Sharath in prominent roles. Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for his next Ram, which also stars actors Trisha Krishnan and Adil Hussain in the leading roles. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph.

