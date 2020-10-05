Mohanlal Shares Picture Of 'Georgekutty And Family' From 'Drishyam 2', See Here

Tamil actor Mohanlal took to Twitter on Monday, October 5, 2020, to share a picture from his upcoming and much-awaited film Drishyam 2. The picture shared by actor also shows actors Meena, Esther Anil and Anjali Nair posing for the camera. Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note describing the picture. Fans cannot stop gushing over how adorable the picture is.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mohanlal shared a picture of him and his cast members from his upcoming film, Drishyam 2. In the picture, the reel life family can be seen striking a simple family pose. In the picture, Mohanlal can be seen sporting a blue and yellow checkered shirt along with a white lungi with golden borders. Meena can be seen sporting grey saree along with a black and grey blouse.

Esther, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a printed blue salwar kameez along with a green dupatta. While Anjali can be seen donning a light green coloured kurta and a pair of jeans. Along with the picture, Mohanlal also left a sweet and simple comment on the post. He wrote, “Georgekutty and Family... #Drishyam2”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this picture, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post shared by Mohanlal went on to garner heaps of praise and several likes from fans. Some of the fans commented saying how excited they were about the film and the cast, while some were super happy seeing this picture. One of the users commented saying “#Drishyam2 Family is back”, while the other one wrote, “this picture literally made my day. So excited for this one”. Check out a few more comments below.

About the film

Drishyam is a thriller-drama film that was released in 2013. The film was a big success in the box office with an interesting storyline and proper execution. The second part of the film brings back the character of George Kutty, who is a normal common man with an immense passion for film. The film will be written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and also stars actors including Asha Sharath and Sai Kumar in key roles.

