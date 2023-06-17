Mohanlal, Trivikram Srinivas Watch Prabhas Starrer Adipurush In Theatres

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and others in prominent roles was released in theatres on June 16. Om Raut's directorial was released in both Hindi and Telugu languages, along with some dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages across the globe. Reportedly, the film was made on a massive budget of Rs. 500 crores, making it one of the most expensive movies produced in India. Recently Mohanlal and Trikvikram were spotted watching the film.

All the theatres screening Adipurush have one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman.

Trivikram Srinivas and Mohanlal watch Adipurush

A video has been making the rounds on the internet wherein Indian filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas was seen watching Adipurush at the newly launched AAA Cinemas by Allu Arjun. Not just him, but a photo of Mohanlal watching the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer has also gone viral. Apparently, he also bought tickets for labourers and old people in Kerala. Check the photo and video below:

(Mohanlal reportedly watches Adipurush in theatres. | Image: @sunny_115_2/Twitter)

Yesterday, a screening of Adipurush was held and several stars from the showbiz came to watch the film. Saif Ali Khan, who played the role of Lankesh, and was absent from various promotional events also present at the screening. He was accompanied by his sons Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kriti Sanon too arrived at the screening with her entire family.

Adipurush earns ₹140 crore on opening day

Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Raghav and Kriti Sanon as Janaki, released on June 16. The film has earned ₹140 crore nett globally. The mythological drama also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman.