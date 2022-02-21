Mohanlal's 'Aaraattu' First Weekend Box Office Collections: Film Back To Form On Sunday

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is in between back-to-back releases ever since the COVID-19 cases came down. The actor was last seen in Bro Daddy, which opted for a digital release. Now, he is ruling the cinemas in Kerala and across the world with his latest film Aaraattu. The actor's fans welcomed the film with an open heart and after a dull Saturday, it regained its pace at the box office by the end of the weekend.

The film received mixed reviews from viewers, yet Mohanlal fans thoroughly enjoyed the film. The movie had a good opening at the box office on Friday. However, it did see a downfall on Saturday, February 19, 2022. While the film completed three days in theatre, here are the details about its box office collection after its first weekend.

Aaraattu first weekend box office collection

As per a report by FilmiBeat, Aaraattu has so far made a gross collection of over Rs 11 crores at the worldwide box office. The film earned around Rs 8 crores solely in India. On Saturday, the Mohanlal starter earned around Rs 4 crores, making a total of Rs 10 crores, after its opening day figure of Rs 6 crores. The film is now expected to maintain the pace for the new week.

Aaraattu surely came as a celebration for Mohanlal fans as his last film was released on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. Mohanlal fans played musical instruments and danced to his song outside film theatres. The audience also danced inside the theatres reading the actor's name on the big screen.

More about Aaraattu

Aaraattu showcases Mohanlal playing the role of Gopan, a real estate tycoon, in the film. He buys a large piece of land in Chittur, but comes across an Andhra based real estate mafia, who wrongfully tries to evict residents from their properties. Mohanlal's dialogue, "I am not a monster, I am sinister," gathered much attention from his fans. The film is one of the most expensive movies of the superstar. While Udaykrishna wrote its script, B Unnikrishnan helmed it. The film also features Rachana Narayanankutty, Malavika Menon and Swasika in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@mohanlal