Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Confirmed By South Producer; Fans Express Excitement

Superstar Mohanlal is back with the third instalment of his crime thriller film Drishyam, the official confirmation of which was made by producer Antony Perumbavoor at a recent award function. The Jeetu Joseph directorial, also starring Meena Durairaj, and Ansiba Hassan in pivotal roles, received immense appreciation from fans and critics alike. Its sequel came out last year. As soon as the announcement of Drishyam 3 was made, fans beamed with joy as they mentioned, "George Kutty is back."

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 officially confirmed by South producer

Trade expert Manobala Vijayabala took to his Twitter handle on Sunday, August 28 and mentioned, "#Drishyam3 CONFIRMED by Producer Antony Perumbavoor in the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards. #Mohanlal." Not just this, clips from the award ceremony have also made rounds on social media. Take a look.

For the unversed, Drishyam follows the trials and tribulations of George kutty and his family, who comes under police scrutiny when Varun Prabhakar, the son of the Inspector-General of Police, goes missing. The family pulls all strings to hide the murder from the authorities.

The movie was also remade in Hindi with the same title starring actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 is currently under making. Apart from Hindi, the film has been remade in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

More on Mohanlal's work front

Mohanlal will be headlining an upcoming multilingual movie Vrushabha, which is being dubbed as a "high-octane father-son drama." The film will be directed by Nanda Kishore and revolves around the conflict between two emotions that run the world – love vs revenge, as per the plot description.

Mohanlal was last seen in 12th Man, which made its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20, 2022. The film was about a group of 11 friends, who go on a vacation to a beautiful location, where they encounter an unwanted guest.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @5STARCINE)