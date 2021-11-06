Mohanlal's 'Marakkar' Confirmed For OTT Premiere: Check Release Date & Other Details

In one of the first instances of an unreleased movie winning a National Award, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea or Arabikadalinte Simham team were felicitated with three honours, Best Feature Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Costume. However, no clarity was available on the release of the Mohanlal movie, amid speculations related to its Over-The-Top (OTT) premiere. After weeks of speculation, it has finally been announced that the Priyadarshan directorial will directly hit the web.

The news was confirmed by the producer of the movie, Anthony Perumbavaroor. Addressing the media on Friday, he said that the team was keen to showcase the movie in theatres. However, their decision was prompted by a failure to agree on terms with theatre owners.

Mohanlal's Marakkar to release directly on OTT

Perumbavaroor shared that the exhibitors were not interested in discussing their demands. The producer added that Mohanlal and Priyadarshan have given their consent for the OTT release. He added that the initial plan was to release the movie in theatres when the screens were opened up previously amid the COVID-19 restrictions. Perumbavaroor said that their plan to release in theatres for 21 days was hampered, when only 89 theatres agreed to their demands.

Perumbavoor, as per a report on The Hindu, has also resigned from his position of vice-chairman of Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) following the rift. He was offered ₹15 crore as advance payment by the FEUOK to release the film in theatres, but they fell out over sharing of revenue in case of the movie's failure.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham or Marakkar: Lion of the Arabina Sea release date

Though no official statement has been released by the makers, it is being reported that the film will hit Amazon Prime Video. It is being said that the release has been locked for Christmas. The streamer previously premiered Mohanlal's much-loved Drishyam 2.

It is being reported that five of Mohanlal's upcoming films will hit Amazon Prime Video

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also stars Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sudeep, Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, among others.

Mohanlal plays the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a 16-century naval commander who fought for the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion.