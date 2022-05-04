After the Mollywood filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan allegedly claimed that the actor, Manju Warrier's life is in danger, he reacted to the same through his official social media handle and penned an answer to everyone asking him why didn't he file a formal complaint. He shared a series of reasons behind why he didn't opt for a formal complaint and took to social media on this issue.

It all began when Sanal Kumar Sasidharan took to social media a couple of days ago and penned a note claiming that the Malayam actor Manju Warrier's life was in danger. He even claimed that she was allegedly in the custody of some people with vested interests. Adding to it, he assured everyone that this matter was serious and not a joke while urging the national media to take this issue seriously.

Sanal Kumar reveals why he didn't file a formal complaint

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan recently took to his official Instagram handle and penned a note reacting to his alleged claims about Manju Warrier's life in danger. In the caption, he mentioned why he didn't file a formal complaint and shared the news on social media and stated that he doesn't "believe in the law and order situation in Kerala." He further opened up about sending text messages to the Malayam actor about his apprehensions and allegedly informed her about revealing his doubts on social media. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan then added that he did not receive any reply from the actor. Furthermore, he even sheds light on how he is aware of the fact that he is standing on a dangerous edge on this issue while adding how he has taken up many similar issues which he found unnatural and people whom he knows were involved.

The caption read, "People are asking why I have not made a formal complaint to police about my apprehension of danger to Manju Warrier 1. I don’t believe in the law and order situation in Kerala. I myself am living away from Kerala because of this danger. 2. I have sent an email and a text message to Manjuwarrier about my apprehensions and mentioned that I am planning to reveal my doubts on social media before I put my first post. I have not received any reply from her. 3 . While you people are asking why I have not made a formal complaint why don’t you think as to why the police are not taking any initiative. There are so many issues where police took action even on trivial issues. 4. People are also asking why I am pursuing this issue. As everyone knows that now the issue is widely in the public sphere there is no reason to believe that it has not reached Manju Warrier if she is free and alive, particularly when her social media handles are active. I have even mentioned the names of two people in my allegations and they have also not responded. Don’t you people think that it is unnatural? Please understand that I have no personal interest in this matter. Moreover, I totally understand that I stand on a dangerous edge on this issue. I can see a possibility of Manju Warrier coming out and saying that she is just fine and I am making unnecessary hue and cry. But still, I feel that it should be raised as I have clear reasons for my apprehensions. In this matter I consider the life of a fellow being more valuable than my dignity. I have taken up many similar issues which I found unnatural and people whom I know are involved. I have only had bad experiences on those issues but I have no regrets because of the truth in my action." (sic)

