Monalisa Dances To The Song 'Thug Le' On Hyderabad Pavement; See Video Here

Actor Monalisa of Nazar fame takes to her Instagram every now and then to share a video of her grooving to trendy tunes. She recently took to her feed and shared a video of herself dancing off on the streets of Hyderabad where she is currently shooting. Scroll along and take a look at the video and what the fans have to say about it.

Monalisa dances off to Thug Le on the streets of Hyderabad

Monalisa loves to dance it off which all the fans and friends are aware about; flaunting her smooth skills the actor shared a video as she did some moves on the Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl song, Thug Le. The actor wore a brick red crop top, and a pair of ripped denim in the video, with her hair tied in a ponytail and minimal jewellery. The video was taken in a garden setting, in Hyderabad where the Namak Issk Ka actor is currently shooting.

With the video, Monalisa wrote, “Thug Le” followed by a few emojis and the hashtags #feelitreelit, #hydrebad and #diaries. The post has already received over 14k likes from her fans and followers, who have also showered love in the comments under the post. Take a look at some of the comments here.

A look at Monalisa’s latest posts from Hyderabad

The actor landed in Hyderabad on Monday and shared a picture of her airport look, right after. Monalisa kept it casual and comfy with a pair of distressed denim and a check shirt, adding to it white sneakers and no makeup. With the post, she wrote, “Hello Hyderabad... In this Beautiful City after sooo long ... #shoot #hyderabad #aslimonalisa #travel #airport #airportlook #ootd”.

Another post that the actor shared was from the second day of her visit and clicked from her visit to Ramoji Film City there. Monalisa chose a summery yellow jumpsuit for the outfit of the day, with her hair left open and a pair of white sneakers. She sent some positive vibes for her fans and wrote, “BE STRONG... Because Things Will Get Better .... It May Be Stormy Now, But It Never Rains Forever”.

