Monalisa Grooves With Actor Puja Banerjee To 'Gunday' Movie Song In Kolkata; Watch

Monalisa, who is currently vacationing in Kolkata, gave the fans a sneak peek into her recent meet up with actor Puja Banerjee. On Apr 15, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen dancing with Puja Banerjee on Gunday film's song, Tune Maari Entriyaan. Celebrating the Bengali New Year in Kolkata, Monalisa and Puja are seen grooving near the popular tourist spot of Kolkata, Victoria Memorial.

Watch Monalisa & Puja shake their legs on Tune Maari Entriyaan in Kolkata

As seen in Monalisa's Instagram Reel video, the stars are seen grooving on the Bangla Version of Tune Maari Entriyaan, sung by Bappi Lahiri and Monali Thakur. While Monalisa stunned in a white saree with a red & yellow border design, Puja Banerjee donned a grey saree, pairing it with a multi-coloured blouse. As mentioned in Monalisa's Instagram post, the actor said, "This Happens When We Meet In the CITY OF JOY”.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over Monalisa's dance video with Puja Banerjee. While one of the users called them 'sexy', another added, "Looking so beautiful". A fan comment read as "Both are so sweet and beautiful saare". Another fan added, "Uffff @aslimonalisa you are looking fab". Within hours of the Reel video release, more than 18k people gave thumbs up to the video. Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Monalisa celebrated Bengali New Year aka Pôhela Boishakh with her family in Bengal. On Apr 15, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of family pictures, featuring her mother, father and brother. Here, the actor looks stunning in her chic white saree. The ensemble had a red and yellow border design.

Monalisa shared selfie pics with her family and wished all her fans through the caption. The actor's Instagram caption read as "Shubho Nabobarsho ðŸ’... Notun Bochorer Priti O Subheccha #bengalinewyear #poilabaisakh #family #time #happy #bengali #ootd #loving #sareelove" (Happy New Year New Year's Love and Wishes).

