'Mosagallu': Mohan Babu M Sends Good Wishes To The Cast; Shares A BTS Video

The Vishu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Suneil Shetty starrer Mosagallu had a worldwide theatrical release today on March 19, 2021. The Telugu movie is supposed to give the viewers an insight into the biggest IT scams in the world. The movie is shot in both Telugu and English language. While the Telugu version released today, the English version of Mosagallu is set to release sometime later this year. Telugu actor and producer of the film Mohan Babu M took to his Twitter space to wish the team of Mosagallu good luck ahead of the film's release by posting a BTS video.

Mohan Babu M shares Mosagallu BTS video

The BTS video captures some of the off-screen moments that took place during the shoot of the film. The first shot we see in the Mosagallu BTS video is of Suniel Shetty getting ready for his role as a turbanned policeman. The video then goes on to show solo interviews of the lead actors Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty and Vishnu Manchu who talk about what the film is about and their reaction to a scam that was carried out by two 20 something siblings. The BTS video also gives us a sneak peek into the sets of the film and how the makers sit together for drinks and have a chill time while discussing the next shot and other aspects of the movie. The actors also talked about their amazing dynamics with the directors and the cast members and shared that they enjoyed their time filming and it was a lot of fun.

Fans of the actors are excited to watch the film and commented on the BTS video to wish the actors the best of luck for their movie. Read some of the Twitter reactions right below:

Action kingðŸ’ªðŸ™ŒðŸ‘

Jab sir ka look hi itna dumdar hai to movie kitni dumdar hogi.. ðŸ™ŒðŸ‘ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ pic.twitter.com/93RTzFGFBn — Ravi Sindal (@RaviSindal10) March 18, 2021

All The Best ðŸ’ — B.Reena (@BReena28308863) March 18, 2021

Superb ðŸ‘Œ — chandraprakash singh (@chandra79387610) March 18, 2021

Mosagallu release date and other details

The Telugu movie Mosagallu will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada with the title Anu and Arjun. The plot of the movie revolves around the premise of two siblings Anu and Arjun played by Kajal and Vishnu respectively who are money minded and would go to any lengths to become so rich that they need not worry about money ever again. However, while doing to they get involved in what goes on to become one of the biggest IT scams in the world worth around Rs. 2600 crores. The trailer of the film received positive reviews from the audience. Mosagullu released on March 19, 2021, and will be streaming in your local theatres.